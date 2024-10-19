Contrasting InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InflaRx and PDS Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 0 1 1 3.50 PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 1 3.20

InflaRx presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 749.06%. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 338.46%. Given InflaRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InflaRx has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.4% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of InflaRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx -44,046.09% -47.03% -41.56% PDS Biotechnology N/A -137.06% -66.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InflaRx and PDS Biotechnology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx $105,483.00 887.57 -$46.18 million ($0.78) -2.04 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$42.94 million ($1.36) -2.39

PDS Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InflaRx. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InflaRx beats PDS Biotechnology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage. The company develops INF904, an oral, small molecule drug candidate for the chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; IFX002 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases; and Gohibic (vilobelimab) for the treatment of COVID-19 and broader ARDS. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies. It also develops various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102, an investigational immunotherapy utilizing tumor-associated and immunologically active T cell receptor gamma alternate reading framed protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; and PDS0103 for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers. In addition, the company is developing PDS01ADC, a novel investigational Interleukin 12 fused antibody-drug conjugate that enhances the proliferation, potency, and longevity of T cells in the tumor microenvironment; and PDS0104, a novel investigational Tyrosinase-related Protein 2 targeted immunotherapy that stimulates a potent targeted T cell attack against melanoma. Further, the company provides PDS0202, a novel investigational influenza vaccine that generates broad and robust antibody and T cell responses that provide protection against continually evolving strains of seasonal flu and potentially emerging pandemic flu. It has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

