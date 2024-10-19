Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

CORT stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,176.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,292. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 251,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 123,720 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $231,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 230.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,269.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.