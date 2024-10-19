CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as €0.37 ($0.40) and last traded at €0.40 ($0.43). 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.40 ($0.43).

CORESTATE Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.10.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

