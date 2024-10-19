Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Cosan Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan
About Cosan
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cosan
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.