Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Cosan Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

About Cosan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the second quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cosan by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.