Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after acquiring an additional 494,639 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 73.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

