Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $14.50 at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

