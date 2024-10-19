Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Creative Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others.

