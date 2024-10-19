Critical Contrast: Elixinol Wellness (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Elixinol Wellness (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Free Report) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elixinol Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.67%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Elixinol Wellness.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elixinol Wellness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals $538.95 million 2.35 $18.78 million $1.60 37.69

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Elixinol Wellness.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elixinol Wellness N/A N/A N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals 5.01% 15.64% 7.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Elixinol Wellness on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of hemp derived nutraceuticals, skincare, and food products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It offers hemp derived cannabidiol and food products, dietary supplements, topicals, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Elixinol Global Limited and changed its name to Elixinol Wellness Limited in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, specialty pharmacies, and hospitals. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

