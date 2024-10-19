Crosspoint Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,146 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up 1.1% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 957.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 58,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,869,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,998,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.