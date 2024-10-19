Crosspoint Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Crosspoint Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF makes up about 8.1% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crosspoint Financial LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHAK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $50.70.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

