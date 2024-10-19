Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Crown Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,119,554. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,119,554. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

