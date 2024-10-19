crvUSD (CRVUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.39 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. crvUSD has a total market cap of $61.88 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00250471 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,968,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,968,146 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 61,970,062.072597. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.9980545 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $6,414,462.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

