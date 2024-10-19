CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 118,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 62,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 471,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

