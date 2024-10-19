Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Raised by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.1% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 27.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $335.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $340.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

