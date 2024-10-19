CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $29,147.56 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

