Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $416,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,808.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $416,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,808.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,704. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,074,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 737,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,965,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,277,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.