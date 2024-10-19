D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

