D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 3,004 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Flex comprises about 4.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Flex worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Boston Partners increased its position in Flex by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,808,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 728,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 792,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,711,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 556,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on Flex in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

