David Linetsky Sells 2,011 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $42,291.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 201,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,486.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, David Linetsky sold 24 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $576.96.

On Tuesday, September 17th, David Linetsky sold 36 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $891.72.

On Tuesday, September 10th, David Linetsky sold 1,716 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $39,897.00.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $19.81 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Phreesia by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,941,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phreesia by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

