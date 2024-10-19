Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Cut by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Shares of DE traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $408.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,607. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

