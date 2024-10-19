Degen (DEGEN) Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Degen has a market cap of $111.90 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00250406 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00922533 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $20,581,409.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.