Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.10 and last traded at $130.91. Approximately 1,672,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,415,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,518.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.