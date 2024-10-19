Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,300,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,966,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 950.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 25,263,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,135,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 2,111,912 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,764,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 884,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 168.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

