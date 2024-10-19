DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $13.76. DENSO shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 258,228 shares traded.

DENSO Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

