Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

DTEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

DTEGY opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

