DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lifted by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 533.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 136.1% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 404,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $2,003,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 4.1 %

DXCM opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

