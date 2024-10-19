Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA) Stock Holdings Lifted by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,989,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,805,000 after buying an additional 278,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,051,000 after acquiring an additional 186,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFCA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.60. 7,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $51.02.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

