Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

