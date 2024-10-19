Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Shares Acquired by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGX. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 91,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NASDAQ DFGX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $54.16. 56,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $54.48.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

