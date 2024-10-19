Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 4108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.