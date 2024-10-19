Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 255,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,852. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.