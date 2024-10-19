Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 255,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,852. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Stories
