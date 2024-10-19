Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.95 and last traded at $172.95, with a volume of 141647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.95.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,486,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,177,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 709.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,555,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.