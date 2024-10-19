Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 8,278 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

ORCL stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

