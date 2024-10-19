Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 11,014 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,141 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $40,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $53.54 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.50%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.