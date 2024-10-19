Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for 3.4% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $74,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in TFI International by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.13.

TFII stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

