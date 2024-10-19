Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,617,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,402,000 after purchasing an additional 544,767 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,761,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,564,000 after buying an additional 692,049 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,312,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,138,000 after buying an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,239,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,851,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

