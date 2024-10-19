Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 189 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,645,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $42,886,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,236,000 after acquiring an additional 535,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 279,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WFG stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -77.69%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

