Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.996 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.40% and a net margin of 66.16%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

