Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 45,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 105.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,429 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 155.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

