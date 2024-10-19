Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.61 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.55 ($0.66), with a volume of 16579701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.65 ($0.66).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Dowlais Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £749.36 million and a P/E ratio of -148.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,081.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 83,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,515.75 ($64,658.85). Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.