Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.35 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.71). 2,147,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,145,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.25 ($0.72).

Dr. Martens Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £531.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Harrison bought 58,220 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £30,274.40 ($39,533.04). In related news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 25,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,157.74). Insiders have bought 113,446 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company's stock.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

