Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years. Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
Eagle Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of EGBN stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $738.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
