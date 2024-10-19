Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 368.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Elbit Systems stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $175.30 and a 12-month high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 32.68%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

