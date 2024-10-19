Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $217,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,739.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.