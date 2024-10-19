Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $78,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $25.24 on Friday. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

