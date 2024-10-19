Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $37.25. Elevance Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 33.000-33.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Barclays increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $430.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.46.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,170 shares of company stock valued at $20,638,737 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.