Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $917.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $921.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $857.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $872.34 billion, a PE ratio of 135.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,296,000 after buying an additional 171,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

