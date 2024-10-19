Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 4.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $332.11 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $332.17. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.