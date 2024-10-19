Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 498 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,103.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Essent Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Essent Group stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

