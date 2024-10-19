Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after buying an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

